Palmer, AK Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
December 09, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Drixon Chronicles: Birth: Part 1", a new book by K.J. Christiansen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The Drixon Chronicles: Birth: Part 1" follows the epic journey of elf twins chosen to confront a rising darkness threatening to destroy their world. Readers are invited to explore a richly imagined realm filled with never-before-seen creatures, enchanting landscapes, compelling characters, and a message that resonates far beyond its pages.
Author Christiansen hopes the story will inspire readers of all ages to pursue their dreams with conviction and to face life's challenges with unwavering determination.
About the Author
The origins of this book trace back to a powerful dream experienced by a fourteen-year-old child recovering from a near-death experience while confined to a hospital bed for months. Despite significant physical and mental challenges, the aspiring young writer was determined to bring that dream to life. Supported by the love and encouragement of family, Christiansen transformed a personal vision into a published reality.
What began as a dream became a long, passionate journey, one marked by obstacles, perseverance, and a steadfast refusal to give up. Today, Christiansen is proud to share "The Drixon Chronicles: Birth: Part 1" with the world, offering a story born from resilience, imagination, and hope.
"The Drixon Chronicles: Birth: Part 1" is a 174-page paperback with a retail price of $46.00 (hardback $59.00, eBook $41.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-627-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-drixon-chronicles-birth-part-1 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
