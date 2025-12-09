Coopersburg, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
December 09, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Pauly in the Park", a new book by Victoria Martinelli & Kristen Hass, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Pauly in the Park" introduces readers to Pauly, a spirited and inventive New York City pigeon with a big personality and an even bigger appetite. Tired of the same old crumbs scattered around the park, Pauly decides it's time to flap his wings and chase down the ultimate snack.
This charming picture book follows Pauly on a lively, laugh-out-loud adventure through the city as he searches for the most irresistible flavors the world has to offer. With every turn, readers are invited to join Pauly on an unpredictable journey filled with curiosity, humor, and delightful surprises.
You never know where Pauly will soar next, but one thing's certain: his quest is one you won't want to miss.
Visit this website for some interactive fun with Pauly! girlsacrossthehall.com
"Pauly in the Park" is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-032-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/pauly-in-the-park . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
