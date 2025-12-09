East Millinocket, ME Author Publishes Children's Book
December 09, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Day the Moon Came Out Too Soon", a new book by Bruce McLean, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For centuries, cultures across Asia have imagined a rabbit in the moon's darkened patches, a belief that has enchanted generations. A new children's story brings that sense of wonder to life with a fresh twist: exploring the moments when the sun and moon share the daytime sky.
Set against the natural beauty of Maine, the book follows the moon as he accidentally rises too early and embarks on a heartfelt quest to set things right. Along the way, readers will meet a variety of forest and sea creatures native to the state, each rendered through vibrant, original artwork created by Makenna Johnson, a junior at Stearns Junior-Senior High School in Millinocket, Maine.
About the Author
Bruce is a husband, father, stepfather, and proud "Papa" to Zyon and Freddy. He teaches Business and Computer classes at Stearns Junior-Senior High School and is also an active real estate agent and entrepreneur. Whether flying, boating, golfing, or snowmobiling, Bruce embraces adventure, but never without a book nearby. A dedicated reader of more than fifty books each year, he often finds his days unfolding like a story in his mind. Outside of work and family life, Bruce volunteers with Katahdin Friends, Inc., a local organization providing essential services to individuals with physical and mental disabilities.
"The Day the Moon Came Out Too Soon" is a 20-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-404-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-day-the-moon-came-out-too-soon . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
