International Lawyers Network Achieves Silver EcoVadis Rating, Advancing Its Commitment to Sustainability

The International Lawyers Network (ILN) is pleased to announce that its EcoVadis sustainability rating has improved from Bronze to Silver, marking a significant step forward in the Network's long-term commitment to responsible business practices.EcoVadis is one of the world's most trusted and widely used sustainability rating platforms, evaluating companies across key areas including environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. ILN's elevated rating reflects its sustained progress and strengthened ESG approach across the organization.As a global network of independent law firms, the ILN has prioritized consistent, network-wide improvement in its ESG efforts. Recent initiatives include more sustainable conference practices, such as incorporating plant-based meals, reducing printed materials, partnering with local vendors, and exploring carbon offset options, along with enhanced internal policies, staff training, and the integration of ESG objectives into ILN's five-year strategic plan."We are delighted to see our EcoVadis rating improve from Bronze to Silver," said Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of the International Lawyers Network. "This recognition reflects the International Lawyers Network's ongoing commitment to responsible business practices, as well as the dedication of our member firms and our team. Sustainability is a long-term journey for us, and this milestone encourages us to go even further in integrating ESG principles into the way we work and support our members."The ILN will continue strengthening its sustainability initiatives and collaborating with its global member firms to advance responsible business practices across the legal profession.