The International Lawyers Network's Corporate Specialty Group Releases Twelfth Edition of "Establishing a Business Entity: An International Guide"
December 09, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network's Corporate Specialty Group is pleased to announce the release of the twelfth edition of its flagship publication, "Establishing a Business Entity: An International Guide." This updated edition continues to be an indispensable resource for professionals seeking clear, practical insights into entity formation requirements across multiple jurisdictions.
Establishing a Business Entity
This year's guide provides a streamlined overview of key corporate formation principles, regulatory requirements, and jurisdiction-specific considerations for businesses entering new markets. Contributed by experienced lawyers from member firms around the world, the guide is designed as a quick, authoritative reference for in-house counsel, investors, and advisors involved in cross-border operations.
"Our Corporate Guide remains one of the most trusted and widely used ILN resources," said Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of the International Lawyers Network and facilitator of the publication. "With each edition, we provide updated, practical knowledge from experienced lawyers across diverse jurisdictions, ensuring that businesses and legal professionals have access to reliable insights on entity formation wherever their work takes them."
Access the 2025 edition here: https://bit.ly/ILNCorporate2025
About the ILN Corporate Specialty Group
Co-chaired by Mitch Karsch of Davis+Gilbert LLP (New York) and Pierre-Menno de Girard of Reinhart Marville Torre (Paris), the Corporate Specialty Group fosters global dialogue among ILN member firms on matters ranging from corporate governance and company formation to mergers and acquisitions and commercial contracting.
About the ILN
The International Lawyers Network is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms providing seamless legal services worldwide. With a presence in 67 countries, the ILN is well-equipped to support clients' cross-border legal needs. Recognized as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, the ILN continues to serve as a global leader in legal collaboration.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
