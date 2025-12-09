The International Lawyers Network Releases 2025 Bankruptcy, Insolvency & Rehabilitation Guide
December 09, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network (ILN) is proud to announce the release of its 2025 Bankruptcy, Insolvency & Rehabilitation Guide, a comprehensive multi-jurisdictional resource offering up-to-date insights on global restructuring frameworks, cross-border insolvency issues, and key legislative developments.
Prepared by leading ILN member firms from around the world, the guide provides accessible summaries of insolvency regimes, procedural requirements, creditor protections, restructuring options, and emerging trends. This year's expanded edition includes updated contributions reflecting changing economic conditions and legislative reforms in numerous jurisdictions.
"Bankruptcy and insolvency laws continue to evolve rapidly, particularly amid shifting market pressures and increased cross-border activity," said Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of the ILN. "This guide equips practitioners with timely, jurisdiction-specific insights to navigate restructuring landscapes with greater confidence and clarity."
Access the 2025 edition here: https://bit.ly/Bankruptcy2025
About the ILN Restructuring & Insolvency Specialty Group
Chaired by Giorgio Cherubini of EXPLegal (Italy), the ILN Restructuring & Insolvency Group brings together practitioners focused on insolvency, restructuring, distressed transactions, and creditor rights. The group serves as a forum for sharing best practices and analyzing trends shaping the global restructuring environment.
About the ILN
The International Lawyers Network is a global association of quality mid-sized law firms, committed to providing seamless support for clients with international needs. With firms in 67 countries, the ILN has been recognized as a Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
