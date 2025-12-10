Overland Park, KS Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
December 10, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Legend of Stonehaven", a new book by Barry Chase, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author Barry Chase invites readers into a world of hidden magic, ancient myths, and school-day secrets with the release of his captivating debut Young Adult novel, "The Legend of Stonehaven".
The story centers on Peter and his best friends, the twins Tony and Angela, as they embark on a life-changing journey to the prestigious Stonehaven Academy in England. The excitement of their acceptance is quickly overshadowed when, on the eve of their departure, they receive mysterious talismans-crosulars-from their parents with a solemn, two-part instruction: keep them secret and find the Blue Lady.
Settling into Stonehaven's hallowed halls, the trio discovers that the Blue Lady is more than just a myth-she's a closely guarded, rarely discussed secret. Guided by cryptic riddles from the retired headmaster, Sir John, Peter, Tony, and Angela must delve into Stonehaven's forgotten history, quickly realizing that much more is lurking beneath the surface of the storied academy than they ever imagined.
Chase weaves a thrilling tale of friendship, destiny, and the power of uncovering long-lost truths perfect for fans of mystery and magical academies.
About the Author
Barry Chase has led a diverse professional life, working as a television studio cameraman, restaurant manager, and financial planner before returning to school to earn his law degree. He now resides in Overland Park, Kansas, with his wife, three children, and three dogs. "The Legend of Stonehaven" marks his exciting debut as a novelist.
"The Legend of Stonehaven" is a 290-page hardcover with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-367-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-legend-of-stonehaven For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us