Amber, OK Author Publishes Fantasy Novel

A young princess is thrust into a perilous new world in this gripping fantasy adventure, awakening far from home and surrounded by unfamiliar and potentially dangerous figures. As she struggles to make sense of her surroundings, a startling revelation heightens the tension: one of her captors claims she is a witch and intends to force her into marriage with his son.
Determined to escape an unwanted fate, the princess begins crafting a careful plan, all while concealing her intentions from her watchful captors. Albert, a key figure in her confinement, escalates the stakes by publicly presenting her as his fiancée to the realm's elite. Her first attempt to break free is foiled, but a second chance reveals her ingenuity, only to lead her into an even more intricate and treacherous trap.
Meanwhile, a devoted group of friends, including a courageous prince and steadfast allies, embark on a daring rescue mission. As they navigate their own trials, their journey gathers momentum, forging new alliances and strengthening their resolve.
Will they overcome the mounting dangers to save the princess?
Can she remain true to her values amid mounting pressure and choose a future husband from her four determined suitors?
The answers lie ahead as an epic adventure begins to unfold.
The journey is only just beginning.
"Wolf Pack: Book 2" is a 462-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4202-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
