Forest, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
December 12, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"There Is a Cow in My Bed", a new book by Tina L. Fox, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the delightful new picture book "There Is a Cow in My Bed", young readers meet a little girl who discovers an unexpected, and ever-growing, surprise waiting for her under the covers. What begins with one unexpected guest quickly turns into a full-on farmyard takeover as more and more animals arrive in search of a cozy place to sleep.
Children will giggle their way through the story as the determined heroine tries everything to reclaim her bed, only to discover a heartwarming solution that leaves both her and the animals happy. Packed with humor, charm, and irresistible barnyard antics, this playful tale is sure to become a bedtime favorite.
About the Author
Tina L. Fox lives on a farm and is an active member of her local church and library community. A lifelong artist with a passion for painting and drawing, she enjoys bringing her farm experiences to life through creative storytelling. Tina and her husband of 38 years are devoted to their close-knit family, which includes three children and three grandchildren.
"There Is a Cow in My Bed" is an 18-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (hardback $29.00, eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-664-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/there-is-a-cow-in-my-bed . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Contact Us
