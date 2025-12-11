Marbella - Spain 10 December 2025, EcoModular, a next-generation volumetric modular manufacturing company, today announced its intention to pursue a Direct Listing on the NASDAQ Stock Market.
The company is developing a global platform for AI-driven, sustainable modular manufacturing, integrating robotics, automation, and digital-twin engineering to deliver residential, commercial, and infrastructure solutions at scale. EcoModular's smart modular systems are engineered to significantly reduce costs, compress build timelines, and lower carbon emissions.
Leadership Commentary
"We're scaling modular innovation into a global movement," said Edvinas Cinga, Founder and CEO.
"EcoModular combines advanced manufacturing, digital-twin intelligence, and sustainability into a unified ecosystem built for governments, developers, and global infrastructure partners. With XPADIA
Ltd. and Halter Financial Group, we are positioning EcoModular to become a next-generation industrial leader."
"We are actively expanding into key international markets," added Niall Shanahan, Founder and Chairman.
"This includes several near term acquisition opportunities in Europe and the United States, as well as the upcoming launch of our Portugal Manufacturing & Residency Fund, a €50 million investment vehicle aligned with the Portugal Golden Visa Program. The Portugal manufacturing hub
will anchor our expansion into Southern Europe, Africa, and Brazil."
MegaFactory Program
EcoModular's MegaFactory Program is underway, focused on establishing automated modular
manufacturing hubs in Europe and North America. Each facility integrates:
• Robotics and automated assembly
• AI-driven design and digital twin engineering
• Predictive, data-led quality control
• Renewable and circular materials
The factories are designed to deliver high-performance modular buildings at unprecedented speed and scale.
Strategic Partner Perspectives
"This partnership represents a pivotal step in redefining volumetric modular construction," said Panikos Teklos, Director of XPADIA Ltd. "Together, we aim to generate new jobs, exports, and industrial innovation originating from Cyprus and extending across Europe."
"Our collaboration marks the beginning of a pan-European manufacturing network," added George Campanellas, Company Secretary of XPADIA Ltd. "This network prioritizes environmental responsibility, efficiency, and long-term economic opportunity."
"EcoModular's intention to pursue a NASDAQ Direct Listing reflects its operational maturity and international positioning," said George Diamond, Principal at Halter Financial Group. "We are focused on supporting a clear, compliant, and efficient pathway to the U.S. capital markets while maintaining transparency and robust governance standards."
Global Growth Strategy
EcoModular's expansion and investor roadmap includes:
• Entry into Europe, the United States, and Asia Pacific
• Targeted acquisitions of modular and timber-frame manufacturers in Portugal, Spain, the UK, Ireland, and Eastern Europe
• Deployment of AI-driven construction technology for smart design, predictive logistics, and lifecycle tracking
• Foundation of a cross-border manufacturing network aligned with sustainability and global infrastructure priorities
About EcoModular
EcoModular is a global modular construction innovator developing sustainable, AI-powered, and scalable solutions for modern housing and infrastructure. The company combines intelligent design, robotics, and renewable materials to accelerate the transition to next-generation smart building systems.
JV Partners: XPADIA Ltd.
Listing Advisors: Halter Financial Group
Legal Counsel: Duane Morris LLP
Regulatory & Investor Disclosure
This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in
which would make such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws.
This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future plans, strategies, expansion initiatives, and prospective listing timetables. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. EcoModular undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
All Enquiries to: andrew@ecomodular.com
Contact Information
Andrew Meyer
EcoModular
