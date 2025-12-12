Mamaroneck, NY Author Publishes Pet Memorial Book
December 12, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Bidster", a new book by Casey James O'Connor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For anyone who has ever experienced the profound, life-altering connection with an animal companion, Casey James O'Connor's upcoming book, The Bidster, is a must-read. This poignant memoir explores the deep, transcendent bond between a man and his two fiercely loyal, yet mischievous, feline companions-Mr. Tuxedo and the titular Bidster.
"The Bidster" is the captivating chronicle of two cats who didn't just share a home with O'Connor; they claimed ownership of his world and the neighborhoods they inhabited. More than pets, Mr. Tuxedo and The Bidster formed a "soul bond" with O'Connor, leaving an indelible mark that shaped his life. The book traces their journey, from their bright, rambunctious beginnings as a rough-and-tumble duo to their tragic and ultimately unforgettable endings.
About the Author
Casey James O'Connor's life has been marked by passion, hard work, and diverse experiences. A lifelong athlete, his background includes wrestling and playing a variety of team and individual sports such as football, baseball, basketball, golf, tennis, and racketball. Today, in his retirement, he maintains an active lifestyle through biking, swimming, and weight training.
O'Connor's professional path has been equally varied, beginning as a gandy dancer in 1973 and leading to an aspiration for the role of Chief Rail Traffic Controller for Metro North Commuter Railroad in 1983. He also spent six years loading the biggest cargo ships in the world in Port Everglades, Florida.
Family remains central to O'Connor, who is a dedicated father to two daughters and a loving grandfather to four. He cherishes spending time with his grandchildren, from caring for the babies on weekends and attending their events to helping his twin granddaughters manage their 105 chickens. He is also one of six siblings and enjoys close relationships with all his brothers and sisters.
Currently splitting his time and continuing to write in Medellin, Colombia, O'Connor embraces a life that is "incredible and ever evolving."
"The Bidster" is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-053-2. There is also a hardcover binding available with a retail price of $31.00. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-bidster For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
