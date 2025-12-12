North Little Rock, AR Author Publishes Inspirational Nonfiction Novel
December 12, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"10-8 (On Duty)", a new book by Steven W. Chism, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In his powerful new release, "10-8 (On Duty)", author Steven W. Chism invites readers into a lifetime of spiritual reflection shaped by years of service and human connection. Echoing the way Jesus used parables to illuminate deeper truths, Chism weaves together stories that wrestle with life's most enduring questions: Who am I? and Why am I here?
With unflinching honesty and a willingness to be vulnerable, Chism shares experiences drawn from both the triumphs and the darkest moments he has witnessed. His storytelling offers readers a relatable, uplifting guide to finding meaning in everyday events and navigating their own spiritual paths.
About the Author
Steven W. Chism brings more than 23 years of law enforcement experience to his writing, having served as a field lieutenant, school resource officer, K-9 officer, and chief of police. A certified law enforcement instructor, he is also a proud father of six and "Peepaw" to four. Chism resides in Arkansas with his wife, Christie, where they enjoy life as empty nesters. When he's not writing, he can be found playing guitar in his church band or cheering on his beloved St. Louis Cardinals.
"10-8 (On Duty)" is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1193-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/10-8-on-duty-a-spiritual-walk-from-a-cops-perspective . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
