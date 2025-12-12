Newburgh, NY Author Publishes Self-Help Book
December 12, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"How to Become Successful in Modern Day of Life", a new book by Jonathan Burks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author and self-improvement advocate Jonathan Burks is proud to announce the release of his transformative debut book, "How to Become Successful in Modern Day of Life". The new release offers a powerful blueprint for individuals seeking to realize their full potential by cutting through the distractions and cultivating positive, effective habits in today's complex world.
In a society saturated with external "noise" and detrimental habits, Burks provides a clear path to self-mastery and peak performance. His book distills complex ideas into simple, actionable lessons and proven methods designed to empower readers to fundamentally improve their lives.
"How to Become Successful in Modern Day of Life" is an essential read for anyone ready to embrace accountability, minimize distractions, and unlock a more successful, focused, and fulfilling life.
About the Author
Jonathan Burks embodies the disciplined and self-driven principles he teaches. His commitment to constant self-improvement is evident in his personal regimen, which includes seven-day-a-week strength and cardio training, dedicated focus on grooming and fashion, extensive travel, deep dives into non-fiction literature, active entrepreneurship, meticulous skin care routines, and a firm belief in self-education as a superior method of learning and growth compared to traditional schooling.
"How to Become Successful in Modern Day of Life" is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-035-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
