Wayne Brothers Closes 2025 with Top Industry Awards
December 12, 2025 Wayne Brothers is proud to announce it is ending 2025 with two notable industry honors. These recognitions highlight a year of exceptional growth, strong performance, and continued leadership in design-build specialty contracting throughout the Southeast.
ENR Southeast Specialty Contractor of the Year
Engineering News-Record selected Wayne Brothers as its 2025 Southeast Specialty Contractor of the Year, recognizing the company's ability to deliver complex, multi-scope projects through its integrated services, which include engineering, sitework & utilities, geostructural solutions, concrete, millwright, piping systems, and industrial contracting.
ENR also highlighted Wayne Brothers' industry-leading commitment to safety. The company has achieved 5 million work hours without a lost-time accident, supported by a culture grounded in training, teamwork, and continuous improvement.
"We're honored to receive this recognition," said Keith Wayne, CEO of Wayne Brothers. "It reflects the expertise of our people, the strength of our culture, and our commitment to exceeding clients' expectations."
#1 Specialty Trade Contractor – Charlotte Business Journal
Also, the Charlotte Business Journal ranked Wayne Brothers #1 on its list of the region's largest specialty trade contractors, based on full-time local employees. Wayne Brothers tops the list with 463 full-time employees in the Charlotte region and more than 750 employees companywide.
The publication notes that the top 10 companies together employ more than 2,900 people across 16 counties in North and South Carolina, emphasizing the industry's substantial economic impact. Wayne Brothers' #1 position reflects its enduring commitment to workforce development, training, and career advancement.
"Our people are the heart of this company," Wayne added. "We invest heavily in training, career paths, and developing local talent. These awards belong to our entire team."
Top Workplace Honors Across All Regions
In addition to performance-based awards, Wayne Brothers earned multiple Top Workplace distinctions throughout 2025, reinforcing the company's long-standing commitment to cultivating a strong, people-first culture. This year, Wayne Brothers was recognized as a Top Workplace in every region where it operates, including Charlotte, South Carolina, and Middle Tennessee, and was also named a USA TODAY National Top Workplace.
These recognitions are based on honest employee feedback and highlight key areas such as leadership, communication, career growth, and the overall workplace experience.
Shaping What Comes Next
As Wayne Brothers continues to expand its footprint across the Southeast, the company is seeing increasing demand for its integrated, multi-scope design-build approach. Entering 2026, Wayne Brothers remains committed to raising the bar for the entire specialty contracting industry, strengthening its focus on safety excellence, team performance, and collaborative project delivery.
With new regional facilities, enhanced service capabilities, and a passionate, growing team, Wayne Brothers is well-positioned to deliver even more value and positive impact to their clients, partners, and communities throughout the Southeast.
About Wayne Brothers Companies
Wayne Brothers is a Southeastern Design-Build Specialty Contractor. Our diverse range of services includes Engineering, Geostructural Solutions, Sitework + Utilities, Turnkey Concrete, Piping Systems, Millwright, and Industrial Contracting Services. Clients leverage our 40 years of construction and engineering experience to deliver intelligent, constructible designs.
