El Dorado, KS Author Publishes Historical Mystery Novel

"Garden of Eden" follows high school history teacher Bryan Jennings as an ordinary day takes an extraordinary turn. After encountering a mysterious talking house, Bryan is drawn into a series of revelations surrounding the long-ago assassination of President William McKinley. As he unravels the house's cryptic clues, he forms an unexpected bond with Hannah Hobart, a young woman who has spent her life believing the home was haunted. Together, with the house as their unlikely guide, Bryan and Hannah uncover hidden truths about their hometown of Eden, New York, and the secrets it has guarded for generations.
About the Author
Randy L. Quinn resides in El Dorado, Kansas, just outside Wichita. He and his wife, Ronda, relocated there in 2020 following Randy's retirement, eager to be closer to their daughter. Since then, Randy has embraced a life filled with travel, reading, and writing. His early works were limited-edition, self-published projects, and he has since gone on to publish "Voices Overheard" (C.S.S. Publishing, 2023) and "Sam's Place" (RoseDog Books, 2025). A lifelong enthusiast of presidential history, Randy is pursuing a retirement goal of visiting every U.S. presidential library, a passion that helped inspire the story behind "Garden of Eden".
Garden of Eden is a 278-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-263-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/garden-of-eden/
