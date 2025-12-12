Colorado Springs, CO Author Publishes Children's Book
December 12, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Hey, Bud!", a new book by Noah Winter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Bud, one of the community's most beloved canine personalities, has long been a familiar and welcome sight around town. Known by name to nearly everyone he meets, Bud carries himself with the confidence of a dog who understands just how adored he truly is. His closest companion is Oliver, the local butcher, whom Bud faithfully greets each day with enthusiasm.
When Bud discovers that Oliver is unexpectedly unwell, the devoted dog springs into action. Guided by his remarkable nose and unwavering loyalty, Bud embarks on a heartfelt journey across town to find his friend. His adventure highlights not only the deep bond between the pair but also the spirit of care and connection that defines the community.
"Hey, Bud!" is a 50-page hardback with a retail price of $38.00 (eBook $33.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-185-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/hey-bud . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us