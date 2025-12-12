Arlington, VA Author Publishes Crime Fiction Novel
December 12, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Lawyer for the City", a new book by James A. DeVita, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Lawyer for the City" introduces readers to Rocco DeMarco, a rising young attorney in the D.C. Attorney General's Office known for taking on complex, multi-million-dollar personal injury cases. When DeMarco is assigned a high-profile police brutality lawsuit, one plaintiff dead, the other paralyzed, he quickly discovers that the officers involved refuse to cooperate.
Determined to uncover the truth, DeMarco embarks on a relentless investigation that takes him across the District, from the city morgue and D.C. General Hospital to the Lorton Reformatory. What he ultimately finds is more explosive than he imagined: a possible link between the shooting and the Mayor of the District of Columbia.
"Lawyer for the City" offers a gripping, behind-the-scenes look at the strategy, stakes, and pressure involved in preparing and trying a major police brutality case, delivering both legal authenticity and page-turning suspense.
About the Author
James A. DeVita is a graduate of Georgetown Law School and a former attorney with both the U.S. Department of Justice and the D.C. Attorney General's Office. Drawing on his firsthand experience handling significant personal injury and police misconduct cases, DeVita brings unparalleled insight and realism to "Lawyer for the City".
"Lawyer for the City" is a 234-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardback $32.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-205-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lawyer-for-the-city . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us