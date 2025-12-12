Santa Rosa, CA Author Publishes the Ultimate Guide to Craps

Understand the Table: Instantly know the geographical location of every bet and how to place them correctly.



Master the Bets: Gain clarity on the high-value wagers and learn to avoid the costly "sucker bets." Detailed sections cover:



Pass Line, Don't Pass, Come Line, and Don't Come bets



Odds and Lay-odds bets



Place-bets, Do-Come buy-bets, and Don't-Come buy-bets



All Proposition bets



Speak the Lingo: Decipher complex dealer calls and player jargon like, "Two-way yo…", "Down on my 8," and "All-day hard 6 and 8."



Know the Etiquette: Learn the unwritten rules of the game-the kind of knowledge only an experienced dealer would impart.



Play Smarter, Not Harder: Detailed graphics allow players to identify their own bets and others' at a glance, ensuring they always have control over their action.



A highly informative section of over 100 questions and answers-ranging from basic rules to advanced strategy-provides readers with actionable insights. Furthermore, all terms are meticulously defined in an easy-to-use glossary.



"Craps: All Secrets Revealed" is the ultimate resource for anyone-from the brand-new player to the advanced veteran-seeking to understand, master, and profit from the game of craps.



"Craps: All Secrets Revealed" is a 158-page paperback with a retail price of $29.95 (eBook $24.95). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-317-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

