Pasco, WA Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
December 12, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"X: From Ashes We Rise", a new book by Benjamin Rocha, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Set in the year 3,342 CE, "X: From Ashes We Rise" transports readers into a future where intergalactic travel and spatial teleportation are everyday realities, and where survival is anything but guaranteed. Thirteen years after the Interplanetary Alliance (IA) orders the destruction of the planet Keltar, a small band of survivors forms a Resistance to preserve what little remains of their people.
Among them is X, a lone survivor now forced to navigate a universe in which his very existence is considered a threat to twenty-six other races, including humanity itself. Hunted, outnumbered, and facing impossible odds, X must confront the ultimate question: Can one survivor spark hope in a universe that has already deemed him lost?
About the Author
Born and raised in Othello, Washington, Benjamin Rocha is a devoted husband, proud father, and musician known by his stage name Little Ben. With "X: From Ashes We Rise", his debut science-fiction novel, Rocha brings to life the vivid characters and boundless imagination of his youth, crafting an epic and adventurous story for readers of all ages to enjoy.
"X: From Ashes We Rise" is a 258-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-360-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/x-from-ashes-we-rise . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
