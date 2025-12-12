Harrisburg, PA Author Publishes Post-Apocalyptic Novel
"Notes on the Aftermath", a new book by John J. Fabian Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Notes on the Aftermath" is a gripping, high-stakes story of survival, community, and the moral compromises necessary to rebuild society after the world ends.
The novel opens with an extended family enjoying a joyous Christmas camping vacation in a remote, mountainous valley in north central Pennsylvania. Unbeknownst to them, the world outside collapses. In their sparsely populated sanctuary, they survive the apocalypse and quickly realize their fight for tomorrow has just begun.
Survival, Conflict, and the First 100 Days
"Notes on the Aftermath" thrusts the family into a relentless crucible, forcing them to confront not only the harshness of nature and existential uncertainty but also fierce human enemies. As they forge new alliances and strive to construct a New World in their secluded valley, they are plagued by deep internal moral conflicts.
Their primary threat comes from the remnants of a predatory drug-dealing motorcycle gang, the bloodthirsty Marauders, who seek to dominate the valley. The narrative builds to an explosive climax detailing the first 100 days of the aftermath, culminating in a life-or-death battle between the extended family and the Marauders. Only one group will survive to control the future of the valley.
"Notes on the Aftermath" is a timely and thrilling exploration of what it truly costs to hold onto humanity when civilization has crumbled.
About the Author
John J. Fabian Jr. brings a unique perspective to this story of resilience and reconstruction. Beyond his literary endeavors, he is a successful businessman and a devoted father of four children and seven grandchildren. His creative life extends to the arts, as he is an active musician-performing in a band with his youngest daughter-as well as a poet and an artist.
"Notes on the Aftermath" is a 434-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-281-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/notes-on-the-aftermath For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
