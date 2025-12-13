Schiller Park, IL Author Publishes Children's Book
December 13, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Pig Who Got His Mud Back", a new book by Krzysztof Chmura, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Billy the pig loves nothing more than drifting off to sleep, warm and cozy in his beloved mud. But after returning home from purchasing a fresh batch, Billy is shocked to discover that his precious mud has mysteriously disappeared. What's a poor pig to do?
Determined to get to the bottom of the mystery, Billy sets out on a lighthearted adventure, only to encounter another pig in possession of mud that looks suspiciously like his own. What follows is a charming tale of curiosity, courage, and doing what's right.
About the Author
Krzysztof Chmura first penned "The Pig Who Got His Mud Back" at the age of ten. Holding on to his childhood manuscript for years, he has now brought his imaginative story to life in print. As a child, Krzysztof dreamed of becoming a police officer and adored math, Harry Potter, playing soccer, and watching The Simpsons. His early creativity and lifelong love of storytelling shine through in this whimsical debut.
"The Pig Who Got His Mud Back" is a 32-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-298-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-pig-who-got-his-mud-back . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
