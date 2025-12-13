Lewisburg, TN Author Publishes Adventure Novel
December 13, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Remnants: Book 1", a new book by Nate Scoleri, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Paths converge, and unlikely allies unite as a growing darkness threatens the earth. In a race against time, a dedicated group sets out to preserve the truth and share it with all nations before the final judgment of mankind. Difficult choices and unexpected alliances emerge between those committed to proclaiming the Gospel and those who stand poised to oppose it. Their greatest adversaries are the Fallen, exiled angels who sow deception and discord.
Readers will follow Thomas and his diverse band of companions as they confront hidden enemies, both physical and spiritual, across a sweeping American landscape, from the treacherous depths of the Louisiana bayou to the unforgiving streets of New York City.
More than a quest for forgotten artifacts, this is a journey to uncover the truth behind humanity's salvation. Along the way, they encounter ancient relics, lost scriptures, forbidden knowledge, and a rapidly developing technology that could accelerate the arrival of an apocalypse.
This epic adventure weaves faith, mystery, and suspense into a high-stakes battle for the soul of mankind.
"Remnants: Book 1" is a 216-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-419-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/remnants-book-1 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
