Paris, TX Author Publishes Poetry Collection
December 13, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Let's Inspire Our Heart, Mind, and Spirit!", a new book by Anastasia Hearten, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In her compelling new collection of poems, Anastasia Hearten invites readers into a deeply personal journey through the moments and emotions that have shaped her life. Each poem reflects a step in her path toward healing, purpose, and renewed faith. Long driven by a desire to help others but unsure how to begin, Hearten discovered her gift for inspiring those around her only after both her father and, later, her pastor and his wife recognized it in her. Their encouragement led her to share her reflections with a wider audience, offering comfort, connection, and the reminder that no one walks their struggles alone. This collection serves as a heartfelt guide for readers seeking strength, understanding, and hope.
About the Author
Anastasia Hearten is a devoted mother of five and the proud spouse of a United States Marine, rooted in a strong military family background. Raised in a faith-based home, she drifted from her beliefs after her father's departure, until finding her way back with the support of her church community. A lover of nature and animals, Hearten enjoys gardening, camping, historical reenactments, and writing reflective pieces inspired by her life experiences. She works part-time in the health insurance industry and treasures the bonds she shares with her family, close friends, and church. Guided by unwavering faith and compassion, Hearten hopes her poetry reassures readers that they are seen, supported, and never alone.
"Let's Inspire Our Heart, Mind, and Spirit!" is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-000-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lets-inspire-our-heart-mind-and-spirit . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
