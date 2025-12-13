Missoula, MT Veteran Publishes Poetry Book
December 13, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Desert Reflections: Poems While Fighting ISIS" , a new book by Jeremiah C. Jones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author and veteran Jeremiah C. Jones announces the release of his profound new poetry collection, "Desert Reflections." Written during his 2015-2016 volunteer service alongside Kurdish military forces (YPG and Peshmerga) in the fight against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, the book offers a raw and intimate look at a journey driven by an unparalleled sense of duty and a search for meaning.
"Desert Reflections" captures the author's internal landscape after making the life-altering decision to leave his family and possessions for a one-way ticket to the Middle East, eventually being smuggled into Syria to join the Kurdish YPG. Jones describes this as the "greatest calling upon his heart he's ever known."
A Glimpse Into the Volunteer's Soul
The poems in this collection serve as a poignant reflection of a life that was both lived fully and "lost in many respects," as Jones grapples with the multitude of paths that led him to the heart of a war zone.
The work is a unique document, providing a rare perspective from an American volunteer aiding in humanitarian and military efforts against one of the world's most feared terrorist organizations.
About the Author
Jeremiah C. Jones is a proud veteran of the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division, where he served with the 1st and 3rd Battalions, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, and the 10th MP Detachment (CID). Following his military service, his volunteer efforts in the fight against ISIS became the basis for this collection.
In his free time, Jones is an enthusiast of motorcycling and fly fishing. He dedicates "Desert Reflections" to God, whom he credits for leading him, as well as to his children, grandchildren, and parents.
"Desert Reflections: Poems While Fighting ISIS" is a 70-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-157-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or, to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/desert-reflections-poems-while-fighting-isis For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us