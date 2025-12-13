Ellicott City, MD Author Publishes Self-Help Book
December 13, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Decisions for Living", a new book by Gopal Dorai Ph.D, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Decisions are the true agents of change, signaling the essential transitions that define a life well-lived. Now, Emeritus Professor of Economics and financial consultant Gopal Dorai Ph.D offers readers the definitive playbook for navigating life's most critical junctures with his new book, "Decisions for Living."
The book is founded on the principle that a significant portion of life outcomes are the direct result of the choices an individual makes while pursuing their goals. Dorai's principal mission is to provide readers with comprehensive guidance to attain proficiency in this vital task, transforming decision-making from a source of anxiety into a powerful tool for self-determination and success.
"Decisions for Living" is poised to be an indispensable resource for anyone seeking to elevate their strategic thinking and take command of their personal and professional journey.
About the Author
Gopal Dorai Ph.D is an esteemed economist and financial consultant. He is the Emeritus Professor of Economics at William Paterson University of New Jersey, where he dedicated his career to teaching and research. Dr. Dorai has authored numerous articles and monographs on various topics in economics.
His previous published works include an autobiography, "From Vilayur to Baltimore", and an illustrated storybook for children, "Giraffes in the Savannah", both published by American Literary Press, Baltimore, in 2008.
"Decisions for Living" is a 282-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-118-8. Additionally, there is a hardcover version available for a retail price of $35.00. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/decisions-for-living For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
