La Pine, OR Author Publishes Romantasy Book
December 13, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News"The Necklace", a new book by Jovita Luna Luke, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The Necklace," is a captivating coming-of-age fantasy novel from debut author Jovita Luna Luke.
The story introduces Sarah Stanhold, an ordinary high school girl whose life takes an extraordinary turn during a routine spelunking trip with her sister. Deep within a mysterious cave, Sarah discovers an ancient, magical necklace. Deemed "worthy" by the powerful spirit residing within the artifact, Sarah is suddenly endowed with immense power, thrusting her into an adventure that spans her hometown and the globe.
Get ready for a thrilling journey as Sarah thwarts violence both locally and internationally, unravels a centuries-old prophecy that dictates her destiny, and discovers true love in the midst of her heroic quest.
More than just a fantasy adventure, "The Necklace" is a resonant story that explores the profound theme that "all that truly matters is who you are in the heart." The novel advocates powerfully for self-acceptance, encouraging readers that embracing their true selves is the path to a happy and fulfilled life.
About the Author
Jovita Luna Luke began writing "The Necklace" as a creative writing project during her freshman year of high school at the age of 15. The story was born from a period of personal transition, as she navigated the challenges of moving from the country to the city and starting a new education. This backdrop of self-discovery and resilience infuses the novel with authentic emotion and depth.
"The Necklace" is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-093-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-necklace For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
