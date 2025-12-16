Sarver, PA Author Publishes Autobiography
December 16, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Confessions and Testimonials from a Christian Sinner", a new book by Sam Emery, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This autobiography chronicles the life journey of a man who never considered himself extraordinary, yet consistently chose to walk his own path. Driven by independence, pride, and self-reliance, he often stood alone against the world, committed to doing things his way. Though he believed in God and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, his actions at times conflicted with his faith, revealing the struggle between belief and behavior.
When God was left out of the equation, the consequences were painful, affecting not only himself but others around him. Yet even during moments of distance and doubt, God's presence never wavered. Through grace, provision, and what the author recognizes as divine intervention, he came to understand that God's faithfulness remained constant, even when his own was not.
Blessed with talents, a loving family, and daily provision, the author reflects on the moments of humility that ultimately shaped his spiritual growth. This book was written as a testimony to God's unwavering love, mercy, and forgiveness. It is not intended to persuade or impose belief, but to serve as a message of hope and peace for those who are seeking.
At its core, this story affirms a simple truth: if God can love, forgive, and accept an imperfect man, then anyone who turns to God can receive that same love, grace, and redemption.
"Confessions and Testimonials from a Christian Sinner" is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-122-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/confessions-and-testimonials-from-a-christian-sinner . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
