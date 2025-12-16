Ardmore, OK Author Publishes Children's Book
December 16, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Bubba the Pup Lost His Bark", a new book by Terri M. Thompson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Bubba the pup wakes up to a troubling surprise, his bark is gone! Determined to find it, he rushes off to search all the familiar places he sniffs every day. Just when his adventure seems most urgent, Bubba awakens to discover it was all a bad dream.
Readers will quickly fall in love with Bubba, whether he's searching for his missing bark or embarking on other delightful adventures, from finding his shadow to visiting a farm. Bubba's stories celebrate curiosity, imagination, and the joy of everyday discoveries.
About the Author
Terri Thompson is a wife, mother, grandmother of three, and devoted dog mom. She enjoys off-roading with her husband, reading, crafting, and playing outdoors with her grandbabies. Though she has no formal writing training, Terri finds joy in storytelling, especially when inspired by Bubba, her pup, who keeps her endlessly entertained.
"Bubba the Pup Lost His Bark" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-495-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/bubba-the-pup-lost-his-bark . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
