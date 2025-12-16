Sebec, ME Author Publishes Young Adult Fantasy Novel
December 16, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Sarcasm Is a Dragon's Best Friend", a new book by Stephanie Collins, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Gemini, a young ginger dragon who has never quite belonged. Treated differently from his siblings and bound by rules meant for him alone, Gemini's life changes forever when a violent confrontation with his mother leads to his exile from the nest. Cast out by his father, he is forced to survive in a world he has never known.
Freedom proves short-lived. Shortly after leaving home, Gemini crosses paths with a witch who curses him to live as a human. Lost and vulnerable, he is soon enslaved by guards from a kingdom infamous for its brutal treatment of males.
Three years later, an irritated queen sells Gemini to a neighboring realm, only to trap him in a new and unexpected role: king. Surrounded by enemies and political danger, Gemini longs for only one thing, to break his curse and reclaim his true form.
Blending modern and medieval elements, this fantasy tale is told through Gemini's own voice, alongside perspectives from dragons and humans who shape his journey. Gemini is the opening chapter in an epic saga of identity, survival, and transformation.
About the Author
Stephanie Collins has an enduring fascination with dragons, unicorns, and other mythical creatures. She fulfilled a lifelong dream by self-publishing her first book while deployed with the U.S. Army, inspired by her early discovery of Stephen King's novels. When she isn't writing, she enjoys video games, reading, collecting, and exploring countless other hobbies. Stephanie lives in Maine.
"Sarcasm Is a Dragon's Best Friend" is a 846-page paperback with a retail price of $43.00 (eBook $38.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-323-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/sarcasm-is-a-dragon-s-best-friend/
