Miami, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
December 16, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My Favorite Time (You Guessed It) With Grandma!", a new book by Nelda Augustin Jean, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author and cultural preservationist Nelda Augustin Jean is excited to announce the release of her new book, "My Favorite Time (You Guessed It) With Grandma!" This delightful "Little Gentleman Tale" captures the essence of childhood innocence while offering early lessons in confidence, self-respect, and integrity.
The book, written from the charming perspective of a young child, invites readers into a world where even the simplest surroundings become subjects of profound and hilarious observation. It's a captivating look at "Innocence" through a child's eyes, where the "Little Gentleman" recognizes early on exactly how he wants to present himself to the world.
Readers will find themselves grabbed by the story's wit and genuine charm. This tell-tale, hilariously written from that young child's perspective, is guaranteed to have you reaching for the tissues-but from laughing hysterically at the adorable conversations the child has with his friends about his social standing.
About the Author
Nelda Augustin Jean's creative style and child-like writing are truly surreal, vividly mimicking a child's carefree, trusting, and innocent way of thinking. A passionate writer with working knowledge from both TV and radio shows, Nelda brings a wealth of experience and a genuine heart to her work.
Beyond her writing, Nelda is the Founder and Executive Director of Ayiti Gifts, a concierge gift shop, and its sister company, Ayiti Hall of Fame, Music, Entertainment and Sports Museum. As the founder of the Hall of Fame, she curates a Cultural Preservation Exhibit that annually honors Haitian legends through an Induction Ceremony.
Holding degrees in Psychology, Business Management, and Accounting, Nelda is a resilient individual, predominantly humble in her presence, kind-hearted, and very sociable. She is always ready, willing, and available to be of help, believing that one should never forget the kindness received from those who stop to lend a helping hand.
"My Favorite Time (You Guessed It) With Grandma!" is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-030-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-favorite-time-you-guessed-it-with-grandma For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
