Wetmore, CO Author Publishes Spiritual Growth Book
December 18, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Book of Acts: Short Devotions for the Busy Person, or One with a Short Span of Attention", a new book by Rev Joe Moffitt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The Book of Acts" is a compelling devotional drawn from the biblical Book of Acts, offering thoughtful reflections on each of its twenty-eight chapters. Through the lives of the apostles, the work of the Holy Spirit, and the birth of the Christian Church, this book invites readers to rediscover the vitality and relevance of Christian faith.
Designed to challenge, encourage, and spiritually strengthen believers, these devotions speak directly to the realities of daily life in an increasingly busy and distracted world. In a culture saturated with information and material concerns, "The Book of Acts" calls readers back to what truly matters: Christian spirituality, faithful living, and a deeper awareness of God's presence.
Each devotion reminds readers of their calling and affirms that God is just as actively involved in our lives today as He was in the life of the early Church. This book serves as both a source of encouragement and an invitation to renewed spiritual focus.
About the Author
Rev. Joe Moffitt is a former pastor, hospice chaplain, hospital chaplain, and Army Reserve chaplain. He served in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Married to his wife Kelli for thirty years, he is the father of two adult children. Rev. Moffitt currently resides on a farm in south-central Colorado, where farm life occupies much of his time.
"The Book of Acts: Short Devotions for the Busy Person, or One with a Short Span of Attention", is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-260-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-book-of-acts-short-devotions-for-the-busy-person-or-one-with-a-short-span-of-attention . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
