Lawton, OK Author Publishes Memoir
December 18, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Achieving the American Dream", a new book by Reginald Duval, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In his early years, Reginald Duval lived and studied in Haiti, aspiring to a career in government service. However, entrenched political interests and systemic barriers repeatedly denied him opportunity. Confronted with a future limited by corruption and exclusion, Duval made the pivotal decision to leave behind the Haitian Dream and pursue the American Dream.
Upon immigrating to the United States, Duval faced the formidable challenges familiar to many newcomers: learning a new language, adapting to a new culture, and navigating life through military service, marked by both setbacks and hard-won victories. His journey reflects the complex immigrant experience in America, marked by perseverance, resilience, and identity struggles, including confronting racism for being both "too Black" and "not Black enough."
Through determination and service, Duval ultimately realized his dream by dedicating himself to uplifting his community and supporting fellow veterans. His work stands as a testament to the power of service and the vital contributions immigrants make to American society.
About the Author
Reginald Duval has served on the Board of Directors of the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce, as President of Lawton Fort Sill Habitat for Humanity, and on the Board of Advisors for the Lawton Salvation Army. He is a graduate of Northeastern State University and Cameron University and a proud alumnus of Leadership Muskogee.
"Achieving the American Dream" is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-248-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/achieving-the-american-dream-from-a-haitian-perspective . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
