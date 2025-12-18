Luther, OK Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
December 18, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Runaway Home", a new book by Michael Henson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Set in 1816 on a struggling plantation in southern Georgia, "Runaway Home" opens as plantation owner Walter Pike makes a devastating decision to sell several enslaved people to ease his financial ruin. Among those chosen are his own biracial son, Jeremiah, and two young brothers, James and Thomas. Guided by the wisdom of an elder known as Old Papa, the three boys flee south into the treacherous swamps of Florida, pursuing a fragile hope of freedom.
Their journey leads them toward the hidden world of maroon communities, runaway slaves who had joined with Native Seminoles to build a vast network of towns, farms, and villages concealed deep within the forests along the Suwannee River. There, survival depends on courage, unity, and the bonds they form along the way.
A work of historical fiction, Runaway Home confronts the brutal realities of slavery during one of the darkest chapters in American history. Yet amid the cruelty and injustice, the story shines with moments of resilience, joy, and love, celebrating the strength of found family and the enduring human desire for freedom.
About the Author
Michael Henson is a retired public school teacher who now resides on a small farm in central Oklahoma. Surrounded by a diverse group of animals, many of them rescues, he draws daily inspiration from the natural world and the rhythms of rural life.
A lifelong student of history, Henson is particularly passionate about the Old West, the Civil War era, and Native American history. His love for the past is matched by a deep respect for nature. When he is not writing or tending to his animals, he enjoys exploring America's national parks, always searching for the stories that connect land, history, and humanity.
"Runaway Home" is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-319-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/runaway-home . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
