Italdesign USA: A Strategic Bridge Between Italy and Detroit / Design, engineering, and vehicle development serving OEMs and the U.S. academic network

Bloomfield Hills, MI – Italdesign USA was inaugurated last year in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, in the heart of the Detroit metropolitan area, strengthening the Group's presence in the United States and reinforcing its historical ties with the North American market.The choice of Michigan reflects the strong industrial affinity between Detroit and Turin, both historic centers of the global automotive industry. Detroit is synonymous with iconic brands such as Ford, GM, and Stellantis, while Turin has long been associated with Fiat and Stellantis. In this context, Italdesign brings Italian excellence in design and engineering to the U.S. mobility market.Italdesign USA offers the same comprehensive range of services as the Italian headquarters: from design to concept development, from full vehicle engineering-including body-in-white and interiors-to production and homologation, including ultra-limited series. Among the most emblematic projects is theby Italdesign, produced in limited editions. The U.S. office also provides expertise in sectors such as aerospace, robotics, medical, and industrial design.To further strengthen engagement with the market, Italdesign is planning an event in Michigan next year to showcase the company's full value chain-from design and engineering to prototyping and final production-to clients and partners.Active in the American market since the 1970s, Italdesign today consolidates its commitment through a strategic local presence, enabling closer collaboration with clients, access to Michigan's academic network, and the development of new industrial partnerships.Italdesign Media Contact