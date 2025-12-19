International Lawyers Network Announces the Release of Updated Global Data Protection Guide
December 19, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsThe International Lawyers Network (ILN) is pleased to announce the release of its updated Data Protection Guide, a comprehensive resource addressing data protection and privacy laws across key jurisdictions worldwide. Developed by experienced cybersecurity and data privacy practitioners from ILN member firms, the guide is designed to help organizations navigate an increasingly complex global regulatory environment.
The Data Protection Guide provides a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction overview of core data protection principles, including governing legislation, scope of application, regulatory frameworks, data processing requirements, rights and obligations of data controllers and processors, regulatory authorities, and the consequences of non-compliance. The guide serves as a practical reference for businesses, in-house counsel, and legal professionals seeking clarity on evolving data privacy obligations.
"Data protection remains a critical issue for organizations operating across borders," said Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of the International Lawyers Network and editor of the guide. "This updated guide reflects the collective knowledge of our member firms and is intended to provide clear, accessible insight into how data protection regimes are structured and enforced around the world."
The ILN Data Protection Guide is now available to view online:
https://online.flippingbook.com/view/738404189/
For more information about the guide or to arrange an interview with one of its contributors, please contact Lindsay Griffiths at lindsaygriffiths@iln.com
About the Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Specialty Group
Co-chaired by Jim Giszczak of McDonald Hopkins and Stuart Gerson of Epstein Becker & Green, the Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Specialty Group provides an international platform for collaboration among ILN member firms advising clients on data privacy, cybersecurity, and information governance matters. Group members regularly counsel clients on best practices for data protection, security, storage, and breach response, and assist with compliance across state, federal, and international privacy regimes.
About the Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) Group
Co-chaired by Alishan Naqvee of LexCounsel and Gaurav Bhalla of Ahlawat & Associates, the Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) Group facilitates collaboration on legal issues, trends, and best practices affecting the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors globally.
About the International Lawyers Network
The International Lawyers Network is a non-exclusive association of high-quality, independent law firms focused on delivering coordinated legal services for clients with cross-border needs. With member firms in more than 65 countries, the ILN provides access to trusted legal expertise worldwide. The Network has been consistently recognized by Chambers & Partners as a Leading Law Firm Network and was named Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards in 2021.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
2015949430
Contact Us
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
2015949430
Contact Us