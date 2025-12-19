International Lawyers Network Releases Updated Edition of Buying & Selling Real Estate: An International Guide
December 19, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network (ILN) is pleased to announce the release of the latest edition of Buying & Selling Real Estate: An International Guide, produced by the ILN Real Estate Specialty Group. This updated guide provides practical legal insight into real estate transactions across more than 30 jurisdictions worldwide.
Developed by experienced real estate lawyers from ILN member firms, the guide offers jurisdiction-specific overviews of key legal considerations involved in buying and selling real property. Topics include ownership structures, transaction processes, financing considerations, taxes and fees, regulatory requirements, and other issues critical to cross-border real estate transactions.
"As global real estate markets continue to evolve, access to clear and reliable local insight is essential," said Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of the International Lawyers Network. "This updated edition reflects the depth of experience within our Real Estate Specialty Group and is designed to support clients and advisers navigating real estate transactions across borders."
The guide serves as a practical reference for investors, developers, in-house counsel, and legal professionals seeking a high-level understanding of real estate frameworks in multiple jurisdictions.
Buying & Selling Real Estate: An International Guide is available to view online:
https://online.flippingbook.com/view/88043220/
For more information about the guide or to arrange an interview with one of its contributors, please contact Lindsay Griffiths at lindsaygriffiths@iln.com
.
About the ILN Real Estate Specialty Group
Co-chaired by Amanda Hado-Bodfield of Fladgate LLP in London and Sidney Ho of Sit Fung Kwong & Shum in Hong Kong, the ILN Real Estate Specialty Group brings together experienced real estate practitioners from around the world. The group facilitates collaboration, knowledge sharing, and referrals among member firms advising on cross-border property transactions.
About the International Lawyers Network
The International Lawyers Network is a non-exclusive association of high-quality, independent law firms focused on delivering coordinated legal services for clients with international needs. With member firms in more than 65 countries, the ILN provides access to trusted legal expertise worldwide. The Network has been consistently recognized by Chambers & Partners as a Leading Law Firm Network and was named Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards in 2021.
Contact Information
