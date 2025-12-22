International Lawyers Network Recognized as Finalist for "Network of the Year" at The Lawyer European Awards 2025

The International Lawyers Network (ILN) is pleased to announce that it was named a finalist in the Network of the Year category at The Lawyer European Awards 2025, continuing its long-standing record of recognition for excellence among global legal networks.The Lawyer European Awards honor outstanding achievement across the legal profession, with finalists selected by an independent panel of judges following a rigorous evaluation process. Being shortlisted again reflects the strength, consistency, and collaborative approach of ILN and its member firms worldwide.ILN has been recognized in this category multiple times, having been shortlisted in 2016, 2017, 2022, 2023, 2024, and now 2025, and named Global Law Firm Network of the Year in 2021. This sustained recognition highlights the Network's commitment to fostering meaningful cross-border collaboration and supporting member firms in delivering high-quality legal services to international clients."Being named a finalist once again is a testament to the engagement and commitment of our member firms," said Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of the International Lawyers Network. "We are proud of the collaborative culture within the ILN and the consistent value our firms provide to clients operating internationally."The International Lawyers Network is a non-exclusive association of high-quality, independent law firms focused on delivering coordinated legal services for clients with international needs. With member firms in more than 65 countries, the ILN provides access to trusted legal expertise worldwide. The Network has been consistently recognized by Chambers & Partners as a Leading Law Firm Network and was named Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards in 2021.