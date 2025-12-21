San Antonio, TX Author Publishes Memoir
December 21, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"I Did it My Way", a new book by Richard Cuneo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"I Did It My Way" chronicles the remarkable life of author Richard Cuneo, from his childhood in Brooklyn in the 1940s to more than six decades of entrepreneurial success. From ages nine to eighteen, Cuneo's world revolved around baseball, shaping his discipline and determination. That path shifted when he entered the U.S. Naval Academy, later flying jets in the U.S. Air Force.
After completing his military service, Cuneo joined a shipping company with the help of his father, an opportunity that would change the course of his life. He went on to move the first shipping container from the United States to another country, immediately recognizing the transformative potential of containerization. This insight led him to launch a container leasing company, followed by a successful expansion into the trucking industry.
"I Did It My Way" tells the story of more than twelve successful ventures across sixty years, all guided by Cuneo's willingness to trust his instincts and seize opportunity when it appeared.
About the Author
Family has always been at the center of Richard Cuneo's life. Raised with the belief that family and respect are the most important values, his early years were shaped by baseball and close family ties. As his career evolved, his focus expanded to building businesses while raising his four daughters. Travel and skiing became favorite ways to spend time together, reflecting a life driven by hard work, passion, and enduring family values.
"I Did it My Way" is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-116-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/i-did-it-my-way . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
