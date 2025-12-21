Ava, MO Author Publishes Christian Fiction Novel
December 21, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Child of God", a new book by Samantha Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The Child of God" is a moving story of faith, redemption, and the unseen ways God works in our lives. Becky, a young woman from a small town, endures profound hardship early in life that leads her down a path of homelessness and addiction. Struggling to survive, she encounters Alexis, a compassionate stranger who offers her safety, guidance, and hope.
Following a mysterious, and possibly divine, encounter, Becky begins to recognize God's presence in her life, even amid her darkest moments. "The Child of God" serves as a powerful reminder that no matter how far one may stray, God never abandons His children, and grace is always within reach.
About the Author
Samantha Davis grew up in a small town in southern Missouri. She is a mother of three and a devoted animal lover, sharing her home with four dogs, a cat, and a turtle. Her faith has always been a guiding force in her life, and she credits God as a constant source of strength and inspiration.
"The Child of God" is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64610-642-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-child-of-god . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
