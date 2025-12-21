Glenville, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
December 21, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Kiss and Hug Good Night", a new book by Nikki O'Rourke, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After a long and tiring day, Mama O'Heir is ready for rest, but Baby Bunny has other plans. Before bedtime can begin, dolls and stuffed animals must be perfectly arranged, a favorite story must be read, and, of course, Baby Bunny needs a goodnight hug and kiss.
Will Baby Bunny ever drift off to sleep?
About the Author
Inspired by the nightly bedtime routines of her own family, author Nikki O'Rourke draws from the small but meaningful challenges she faced while tucking in her three children. This heartfelt story is a loving tribute to the exhaustion and beauty of these fleeting moments, reminding readers that the very moments that wear us out today are often the ones we miss the most tomorrow.
"Kiss and Hug Good Night" is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-425-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/kiss-and-hug-goodnight . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us