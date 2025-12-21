Creve Coeur, MO Author Publishes Educational Technology Book

Original Visual Content: Every image featured in the book was captured by Dr. Rahmani herself, ensuring a unique and cohesive visual experience that cannot be found in other tutorials.



Integrated Python Programming: The book serves a dual purpose, teaching the fundamentals of image processing alongside practical OpenCV coding.



Project-Based Learning: Included assignments and projects make the text an ideal primary resource for college-level courses and self-taught developers alike.



About the Author

Dr. Bahareh Rahmani is an Associate Professor in the Health & Clinical Outcome Research Department at the Saint Louis University School of Medicine. A veteran educator, she has taught 25 different courses across data science, biostatistics, and artificial intelligence over the past eight years, spanning five prestigious institutions. Her diverse academic background ensures that Image Processing is both mathematically rigorous and pedagogically sound.



"Image Processing" is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-265-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/image-processing For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/ × Email Dorrance Publishing

"Image Processing", a new book by Dr. Bahareh Rahmani, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.As the demand for data science and artificial intelligence expertise continues to surge, a new comprehensive guide is set to transform how students and professionals master the art of visual data. Dr. Bahareh Rahmani, a distinguished Associate Professor at Saint Louis University, has announced the release of her latest book, "Image Processing".Unlike traditional textbooks that often lean heavily on abstract theory, Image Processing is designed as a functional "course notebook." It offers a hands-on approach to labeling, classifying, restoring, and compressing digital images by treating them as dynamic signals and matrices.A Unique, Practical ApproachWhat sets this book apart in a crowded market is its focus on application. Each chapter is supported by: