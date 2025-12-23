Fairhope, AL Author Publishes Memoir
December 23, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Grand Dame of Fairhope: A Memoir of Sorts", a new book by Sharon Vogt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The Grand Dame of Fairhope: A Memoir of Sorts" tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of Tamara Wintzell, the beloved owner of Tamara's Downtown, a celebrated eatery in Fairhope, Alabama. Through perseverance, passion, and an unwavering commitment to community, Tamara's journey to creating one of Fairhope's most cherished gathering places comes vividly to life. Admired by longtime locals and first-time visitors alike, Wintzell has touched countless lives with her warmth, kindness, and generosity, qualities that have made both her restaurant and her story truly unforgettable.
About the Author
Sharon Vogt thrives when creativity is at the center of her life. After earning a degree in interior design, she worked for several years as an ASID designer before opening and operating her own business in Metairie, Louisiana. Upon retiring, Vogt turned her artistic talents toward creating distinctive jewelry and pottery, while also embracing her passion for writing.
Now at work on her fourth book, Vogt enjoys traveling with her husband, Tim. In celebration of their fortieth wedding anniversary, the couple renewed their vows in a ceremonial blessing performed by the Maasai in Africa. They currently reside along the beautiful Gulf of America in lower Alabama.
"The Grand Dame of Fairhope: A Memoir of Sorts" is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00 (hardback $46.00, eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-861-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-grand-dame-of-fairhope-a-memoir-of-sorts . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
