Rotonda West, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
December 23, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Bully Patrol: Where the Rainbow Begins", a new book by Kathy Auman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The Bully Patrol: Where the Rainbow Begins" delivers a powerful and compassionate message for readers of all ages who have experienced bullying. The story offers hope and reassurance to those who are targeted, showing them that support is available and that they do not have to endure abuse or torment alone. At the same time, it challenges bullies to understand that bullying is not a joke and that harmful behavior can have long-lasting effects. By addressing both sides, the book promotes understanding, accountability, and the belief that everyone deserves the chance to live a happy and respectful life.
About the Author
Kathy Auman grew up and raised her family in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and now resides in Southwest Florida. A passionate advocate against bullying, Kathy firmly believes that bullying is a serious issue that should never be ignored. Through her books, she hopes to spread a lasting message of kindness, empathy, and respect, inspiring positive change in individuals and communities alike.
"The Bully Patrol: Where the Rainbow Begins" is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-024-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-bully-patrol-where-the-rainbow-begins . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
