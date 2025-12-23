West Babylon, NY Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
December 23, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Memoirs of an Immortal", a new book by J.C. Wright, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Some men live forever.
That doesn't mean they've seen it all.
Andrew Prince has walked the earth for longer than memory itself, witnessing civilizations rise, collapse, and vanish into history. In the modern world, he prefers to stay out of sight, running an elite security firm alongside two trusted allies.
That fragile peace shatters when a mission goes catastrophically wrong, and a name from his distant past resurfaces. Drawn into a deadly game that stretches across centuries, Andrew finds himself hunted by enemies he believed long buried. As forgotten lives and dangerous secrets resurface, survival becomes more complicated than ever, even for a man who cannot die.
Immortality has its advantages.
It also leaves a trail of bodies.
"Memoirs of an Immortal" launches the gripping saga of Andrew Prince, a story packed with sharp wit, high-stakes action, and the unique danger that comes with living forever in a world that never forgets.
About the Author
J.C. Wright was born in Trinidad and Tobago and immigrated to the United States in 1994. Following the events of September 11, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force before pursuing higher education, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Health Sciences. Wright is a father and currently resides in Long Island, New York. He is also the co-host of the acclaimed "Banter'N'Bullshit" podcast.
"Memoirs of an Immortal" is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-417-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/memoirs-of-an-immortal . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
