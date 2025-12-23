Chicago, IL Author Publishes Sci-Fi Thriller Novel

The Digital Threat: Genius computer scientist James Lampton is obsessed with "The Convergence"-a mission to merge every federal AI system into a single, omnipotent entity.



The Biological Threat: As a team assembles to stop Lampton, a new horror emerges. Civilians and military personnel are succumbing to a mysterious disease that transforms them into "Zeks"-flesh-eating monstrosities that threaten to dismantle what remains of civilization.



At the heart of the resistance is Dr. Janelle Young, Lampton's former student, who must race against time to stop her mentor's disastrous digital ambitions while surviving the rising tide of the undead.



About the Author

Phillip A. Beverly brings a unique, multifaceted perspective to the thriller genre. A U.S. Air Force veteran and retired university professor, he currently serves with the Chicago Police Department. An alumnus of Arizona State University and a dedicated advocate for the formerly incarcerated, Beverly's background in academia, military service, and law enforcement lends a gritty authenticity to his world-building. He is a practitioner of Krav Maga and a passionate enthusiast of science, technology, and global "men's work." He resides in the Chicago area with his family.



"Convergence: Book 1" is a 302-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-045-7. Additionally, there is a hardcover binding with a retail price of $34.00. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/convergence-book-1 For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/ × Email Dorrance Publishing

"Convergence: Book 1", a new book by Phillip A. Beverly has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Retired professor and veteran Phillip A. Beverly marks his literary debut with the release of Convergence: Book 1, a high-stakes thriller that blends the chilling realism of post-pandemic society with the terrifying possibilities of unchecked artificial intelligence.Set nearly a decade after the initial COVID-19 pandemic and in the wake of a devastating 2025 outbreak, Convergence introduces readers to a transformed America. The nation has become a landscape defined by permanent pandemic protocols and a government reliant on AI quantum computers to monitor every facet of national security.The story follows a dual-threat crisis that mirrors modern anxieties: