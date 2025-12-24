Alexandria, VA Author Publishes Faith Self-Help Book
December 24, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Purpose & Power of Productivity", a new book by Jasmine Millender, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This inspiring new book uncovers how true productivity, grounded in biblical principles, leads to a fulfilling and purpose-driven life. It reveals how God blesses those who steward their time, talents, and resources wisely, and how aligning daily efforts with His divine purpose leads to lasting success.
Through reflective and empowering chapters, readers are guided on a journey of self-discovery, growth, and transformation. The book helps individuals recognize their God-given gifts, navigate life transitions with confidence, and live intentionally. Blending scripture-based tools, practical examples, and thought-provoking insights, it challenges readers to become more than effective workers, calling them to step into their roles as purpose-driven leaders.
About the Author
Jasmine Millender is a passionate advocate, educator, and faith-based leader dedicated to empowering individuals and strengthening communities. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Philosophy (Cum Laude) from Virginia State University and a Master's degree in Executive Leadership from Liberty University. Her work reflects a powerful combination of critical thinking, spiritual wisdom, and practical leadership.
Deeply committed to service, Jasmine actively volunteers with nonprofit organizations and invests her time in education, mentorship, and community development. A Virginia native, she resides in Alexandria with her husband and young son. Outside of her professional work, she enjoys fitness, reading, nature, and exploring her local community.
Inspired by her unwavering faith in God and the legacy of service instilled by her father, Terry, Jasmine's mission is to help others discover their God-given purpose and live empowered, productive lives.
"The Purpose & Power of Productivity" is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-354-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-purpose-power-of-productivity . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us