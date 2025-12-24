Cecilia, KY Author Publishes Spiritual Reflection Book
December 24, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My Journey of Faith", a new book by Joy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
God the Father
God the Son
God the Holy Spirit
King Jesus
Joy addresses her brothers and sisters across the world, those united through new birth, and walks alongside all who are seeking that same transformation. Through her words, supported by carefully selected passages from the Bible, Joy offers guidance toward a renewed life grounded in faith, freedom, and spiritual growth, one that moves beyond sin, evil, and anger into hope and purpose.
"My Journey of Faith" is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-269-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-journey-of-faith-brokenness-that-blesses . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
