Park Ridge, IL Author Publishes Sports Fiction Book
December 24, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Uber-Woman VMZ: First Strikes", a new book by T.R. McCormack, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Valerie Marcella Zoe Rand's first year of college has been nothing short of transformative. As chronicled in Birth of the Uber-Woman, Valerie embarks on a journey to fulfill her father's dream of training a pro-wrestling prodigy. Through perseverance, setbacks, and self-discovery, she confronts and moves beyond past trauma while uncovering a bold new passion: competing against elite male wrestlers who challenge her strength, skill, and resilience in ways she's never experienced before.
Now, with summer ahead, Valerie is eager to strengthen her bonds with her wrestling teammates, further hone her craft alongside top male athletes, and embrace the joy of life both in and out of the ring. Her story is just beginning, and the next chapter promises even greater challenges and triumphs.
"Uber-Woman VMZ: First Strikes" is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-898-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/uber-woman-vmz-first-strikes . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us