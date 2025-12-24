Myrtle Beach, SC Author Publishes Crime Thriller Novel

The Struggle for Agency: Reina's life is placed in the hands of the government, forcing her to confront a system that feels designed to break her.



A Crisis of Faith: Gripped by tragedy, she enters a long, internal debate with her concept of God, questioning her upbringing and the beliefs she once held dear.



Healing Through Reflection: By revisiting past traumas and the complexities of her mixed Latino American heritage, Reina begins the painful process of self-discovery.



About the Author

Thatz Scribble Scrabble is an inventive artist, mother of three, and a dedicated advocate for women's empowerment. Her background as a social media bodybuilding icon and model with Joselo Photography allowed her to inspire women to reach their health and wellness goals.



Beyond her creative pursuits, she is a fierce advocate against domestic violence, having served as a public speaker for Becky's Fund Foundation in Washington, D.C. She has extended her mission of service to single mothers in South America and the Dominican Republic and continues to volunteer in her community, walking alongside battered women to help them overcome depression and move forward. In her downtime, she finds her voice in the joy of karaoke, lighting up the room with her passion for music.



"A Mess Age in a Bottle" is a 426-page paperback with a retail price of $97.00 (eBook $92.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-293-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"A Mess Age in a Bottle", a new book by Thatz Scribble Scrabble, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Author and activist Thatz Scribble Scrabble announces the release of her debut novel, Mess Age in a Bottle, a visceral work of contemporary fiction that dives into the heart of trauma, motherhood, and cultural identity. Told through a series of intimate, raw journal entries, the book offers a powerful look at a second-generation, mixed Latino American woman's fight to reclaim her life.A Story of Survival and Spiritual ReckoningMess Age in a Bottle follows the journey of Reina, a pregnant young woman caught in a storm of life-altering events. As she navigates the harrowing loss of her children to the court system and the isolation of the 2020 COVID-19 quarantine, Reina finds herself at a crossroads.The novel explores: