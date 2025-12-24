Myrtle Beach, SC Author Publishes Crime Thriller Novel
December 24, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Mess Age in a Bottle", a new book by Thatz Scribble Scrabble, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author and activist Thatz Scribble Scrabble announces the release of her debut novel, Mess Age in a Bottle, a visceral work of contemporary fiction that dives into the heart of trauma, motherhood, and cultural identity. Told through a series of intimate, raw journal entries, the book offers a powerful look at a second-generation, mixed Latino American woman's fight to reclaim her life.
A Story of Survival and Spiritual Reckoning
Mess Age in a Bottle follows the journey of Reina, a pregnant young woman caught in a storm of life-altering events. As she navigates the harrowing loss of her children to the court system and the isolation of the 2020 COVID-19 quarantine, Reina finds herself at a crossroads.
The novel explores:
About the Author
Thatz Scribble Scrabble is an inventive artist, mother of three, and a dedicated advocate for women's empowerment. Her background as a social media bodybuilding icon and model with Joselo Photography allowed her to inspire women to reach their health and wellness goals.
Beyond her creative pursuits, she is a fierce advocate against domestic violence, having served as a public speaker for Becky's Fund Foundation in Washington, D.C. She has extended her mission of service to single mothers in South America and the Dominican Republic and continues to volunteer in her community, walking alongside battered women to help them overcome depression and move forward. In her downtime, she finds her voice in the joy of karaoke, lighting up the room with her passion for music.
"A Mess Age in a Bottle" is a 426-page paperback with a retail price of $97.00 (eBook $92.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-293-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-mess-age-in-a-bottle For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
