Coralville, IA Author Publishes Trivia Book
December 26, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Funtastic Oldies Trivia", a new book by Kelly Neff, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Funtastic Oldies Trivia" is an engaging trivia, game, and puzzle book created for fans of the rock 'n' roll era, spanning pop, rock, and country music. Packed with challenging questions and brain-teasing fun, the book also features an extensive bonus section filled with fascinating facts about more than 300 one-hit wonders. Whether you're a casual listener or a true music buff, this book invites you to put your knowledge to the test and discover just how deep your love for rock 'n' roll really goes.
About the Author
Kelly Neff is an Iowa native and a U.S. Navy veteran who served in special communications. With a broadcasting career spanning more than five decades, he has worked as a disc jockey, newscaster, sportscaster, and program director across radio, television, and internet platforms. Neff began his career in Austin, Minnesota, and went on to work with American Forces Radio as well as numerous commercial stations nationwide. He is a proud member of the Iowa Hall of Pride.
Kelly lives in eastern Iowa with his wife, Mary, where they are active in their church and community. Together, they have authored two novels, "A Perfect Match" and its sequel, "Go Away, Little Girl". "Funtastic Oldies Trivia" marks his debut puzzle and game book.
"Funtastic Oldies Trivia" is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-306-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/funtastic-oldies-trivia . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
